Shark's brutal attack on sea lion caught on camera on the Galapagos Islands

A shark's brutal attack on a sea lion was caught on camera by spectators on the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.

Footage filmed in June 2018 shows a group of sea lions taking refuge on some rocks before a shark manages to grab one.

The shark starts thrashing around causing a pool of blood from the sea lion to rise to the surface.

Filmer Francisco Andres Moreano Alcivar said: "I was guiding on South Plaza Island early in the morning and we stopped to watch the baby sea lions playing.

"All out of a sudden this shark strikes and was an amazing experience for my whole group."