Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shark's brutal attack on sea lion caught on camera on the Galapagos Islands

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Shark's brutal attack on sea lion caught on camera on the Galapagos Islands

Shark's brutal attack on sea lion caught on camera on the Galapagos Islands

A shark's brutal attack on a sea lion was caught on camera by spectators on the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.

A shark's brutal attack on a sea lion was caught on camera by spectators on the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.

Footage filmed in June 2018 shows a group of sea lions taking refuge on some rocks before a shark manages to grab one.

The shark starts thrashing around causing a pool of blood from the sea lion to rise to the surface.

Filmer Francisco Andres Moreano Alcivar said: "I was guiding on South Plaza Island early in the morning and we stopped to watch the baby sea lions playing.

"All out of a sudden this shark strikes and was an amazing experience for my whole group."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Baby sea lion puts on his best begging performance at Galapagos fish market [Video]

Baby sea lion puts on his best begging performance at Galapagos fish market

Sea lions are adorable animals with personalities and charm that capture our hearts. They look and behave much like our beloved dog companions and they are often called sea dogs. They inhabit almost..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Pelican lifts off gracefully from Galapagos Island fish market counter top [Video]

Pelican lifts off gracefully from Galapagos Island fish market counter top

Pelicans are huge and fascinating birds with impressive wing spans. They are heavy compared with most birds, spending a lot of their time on the surface of the water. Despite weighing up to 3kg (7lb),..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published
Sea lion baby can't resist closely investigating the camera on his beach [Video]

Sea lion baby can't resist closely investigating the camera on his beach

Galapagos Islands are home to some of the most diverse and fascinating creatures on the planet. Once called "Hell on earth" due to its harsh weather and unforgiving terrain, it is home to an abundance..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:31Published