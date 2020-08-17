Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to continue the Census until October 31. In an early decision, Judge Lucy Koh wrote in no uncertain terms that the Census count had to continue. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the count would end Monday, October 5th. Judge Koh said Ross' directive was an "egregious violation" of her order. She faulted the administration with "chaotic, dilatory, and incomplete compliance with the Injunction Order."
On Friday, US stocks sank after news broke that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis adds more uncertainties to the final month of a presidential race. Business Insider says the news is adding more stress to expected to higher than normal market volatility. Investors also faced off against weakening economic data. US businesses added only 661,000 nonfarm payrolls in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19. It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public. Matthew Larotonda reports.
An El Al Boeing 737 carrying senior U.S. and Israeli aides made aviation history by cutting straight over Saudi territory en route to Abu Dhabi on Monday for normalisation talks. Emer McCarthy reports.
CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the recent deal between the UAE and Israel. The aim is to celebrate a rare foreign-policy win and help bolster President Donald Trump's reelection efforts this November. The President's son-in-law also intends to pursue a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations.