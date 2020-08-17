Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus.

The first couple are quarantining.

His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative.

The president's youngest child, Barron, also tested negative.

Senior aide to the president Hope Hicks tested positive.

Hicks traveled with him on Air Force One this week.