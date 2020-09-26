Mississippi State Department of Health reports 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths including one in Harrison County.

The statewide total stands at 95,558 confirmed cases and 2,999 deaths.

Hancock county now has 610 cases and 22 deaths. Harrison county is now at 4,043 total cases and 76 deaths. Jackson county has 3,709 cases and 70 deaths. Stone county is now at 386 cases and 13 deaths.

George county ha- 813 total cases and still 13- deaths.

