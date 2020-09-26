Global  
 

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths including one in Harrison County.

- the statewide total stands at 9- thousand - 558 confirmed cases- and 2 thousand- 999 deaths.

- hancock county now has 610 case- and still 22 deaths.- harrison county is now at 4,043- total cases and now 76 deaths.- jackson county has 3,709 cases,- and 70 deaths.- stone county is now at 386 case- - - - and 13 deaths.

George county ha- 813 total cases and still 13- deaths.

- pearl river county stands at 92- - - - total cases and 53 deaths.- - the president tests positive fo- the coronavirus




