Baby Yoda joins forces with West Coast firefighters
Oregon boy gifts Baby Yoda to firefighters to help fight wildfires on the west coastMay the force be with them
NewsNation Now Firefighters in the western United States have a new force on their side: Baby Yoda.
WEB EXTRA Baby Yoda Toy Helps Fight WildfiresA Baby Yoda toy is brightening up firefighters' days as they battle the fires on the West Coast. Check out Yoda's journey.
Baby Yoda Coming To Colorado To Help Crews Fighting Wildfires!The Child, known as "Baby Yoda," is on a new mission. After traveling through Oregon and California, he's bringing the Force to Colorado -- to help firefighters battling wildfires here. Katie Johnston..