Baby Yoda joins forces with West Coast firefighters

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Oregon boy gifts Baby Yoda to firefighters to help fight wildfires on the west coastMay the force be with them


WEB EXTRA Baby Yoda Toy Helps Fight Wildfires [Video]

WEB EXTRA Baby Yoda Toy Helps Fight Wildfires

A Baby Yoda toy is brightening up firefighters' days as they battle the fires on the West Coast. Check out Yoda's journey.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
Baby Yoda Coming To Colorado To Help Crews Fighting Wildfires! [Video]

Baby Yoda Coming To Colorado To Help Crews Fighting Wildfires!

The Child, known as "Baby Yoda," is on a new mission. After traveling through Oregon and California, he's bringing the Force to Colorado -- to help firefighters battling wildfires here. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:39Published