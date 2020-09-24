Global  
 

50 YEARS OF FABULOUS Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
50 YEARS OF FABULOUS Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Struggling to maintain it relevance in a fast-changing city, a 50-year-old LGBT charity organization in the US, the Imperial Council of San Francisco, elects its next Emperor and Empress.

Director: Jethro Patalinghug Writers: Jethro Patalinghug, Jethro Patalinghug


