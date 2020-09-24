50 YEARS OF FABULOUS Documentary movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published 50 YEARS OF FABULOUS Documentary movie 50 YEARS OF FABULOUS Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Struggling to maintain it relevance in a fast-changing city, a 50-year-old LGBT charity organization in the US, the Imperial Council of San Francisco, elects its next Emperor and Empress. Director: Jethro Patalinghug Writers: Jethro Patalinghug, Jethro Patalinghug 0

