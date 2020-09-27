Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

As Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over breakaway region, Yerevan offers sign dialogue could be possible.


Azerbaijan denies warplane and drones shot down [Video]

Azerbaijan denies warplane and drones shot down

Armenia's defense ministry on Friday said Nagorno-Karabakh air defense systems had shot down an Azeri warplane and two drones, an online government platform reported, but Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied the report. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Fighting intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenia and Azerbaijan ignore calls for ceasefire

 Armenia and Azerbaijan rejected calls for a ceasefire and accused each other of targeting civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, as Russia and France..
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks

 Casualties mount in the southern Caucasus as France, Russia and the US call for a halt to fighting.
BBC News

Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

 Ros Atkins explains why despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify.
BBC News

Armenia willing for ceasefire, while PM ratchets up war of words [Video]

Armenia willing for ceasefire, while PM ratchets up war of words

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:14Published
Analysis: emboldened Azerbaijan takes fight to Armenia's capital [Video]

Analysis: emboldened Azerbaijan takes fight to Armenia's capital

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:53Published
Alleged Armenian drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Alleged Armenian drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish TV channel Haberturk released footage on Thursday that shows an alleged Armenian drone being shot down in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Armenia, Azerbaijan fight for 4th day over separatist region

 YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight..
WorldNews

Armenian PM warns against any Turkish involvement in conflict with Azerbaijan

 YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the...
WorldNews

Armenia ready to talk cease-fire amid Azerbaijan clashes

This week’s fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Jordan- Armenia says ready to work with mediators for Karabakh ceasefire

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- Armenia, on Friday, expressed its readiness to...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •Haaretz


Ready to work for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, says Armenia as death toll rises in war against Azerbaijan

Eleven civilians have been reported killed and at least 67 wounded in the mountainous enclave, which...
Zee News - Published


