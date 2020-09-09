Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said “the days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are long gone” as he delivers his keynote speech at the first virtual Conservative Party Conference. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats. Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone between North and SouthKorea during his trip. It comes as South Korea reported 50 new coronaviruscases on Monday, the lowest since an outbreak emerged last month.
Former Dover MP and “sexual predator” Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for twoyears for sexually assaulting two women, about a decade apart. The disgraced49-year-old father of two showed no emotion as judge Mrs Justice Whipplesentenced him to an immediate prison term for three counts of sexual assault,following a month-long trial which heard trained lawyer Elphicke lied topolice, senior Tories, and his wife.
Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement.
