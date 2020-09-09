Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19

Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells the virtual Conservative Party conferencehe feared Boris Johnson could have died after he was admitted to intensivecare with Covid-19.

Mr Raab stood in for the Prime Minister during his time inintensive care and while recovering.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Raab: Days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are gone [Video]

Raab: Days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are gone

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said “the days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are long gone” as he delivers his keynote speech at the first virtual Conservative Party Conference. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published
'Worried we might lose him' - Raab on PM's COVID battle [Video]

'Worried we might lose him' - Raab on PM's COVID battle

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he worried for Boris Johnson's life when the prime minister was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea [Video]

Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats. Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone between North and SouthKorea during his trip. It comes as South Korea reported 50 new coronaviruscases on Monday, the lowest since an outbreak emerged last month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in Belarus

 Britain is preparing sanctions against those responsible for “serious human rights violations” in Belarus, the Foreign Secretary has said, amid concerns of..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

'It could have gone either way': What British leader Boris Johnson's COVID-19 battle may tell us about Trump's

 The British and American leaders just got a new point of comparison: personal battles with COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Prime Minister says he wants a trade deal like Canada's [Video]

Prime Minister says he wants a trade deal like Canada's

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to secure a trade deal likethat struck between the European Union and Canada.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well' [Video]

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play on Sunday

 The NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend. The New England Patriots QB was..
TMZ.com

White House Rose Garden Event Was Ground Zero for COVID Super Spreader

 It's looking increasingly like Donald Trump's Rose Garden event a week ago where he unveiled his Supreme Court nominee was ground zero for what is increasingly..
TMZ.com

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

Former MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assaults on younger women [Video]

Former MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assaults on younger women

Former Dover MP and “sexual predator” Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for twoyears for sexually assaulting two women, about a decade apart. The disgraced49-year-old father of two showed no emotion as judge Mrs Justice Whipplesentenced him to an immediate prison term for three counts of sexual assault,following a month-long trial which heard trained lawyer Elphicke lied topolice, senior Tories, and his wife.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill [Video]

Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill

"We cannot leave the theoretical power to carve up our country ... We have to protect the UK from that disaster, and that is why we have devised a legal safety net," Johnson saidView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published
Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill [Video]

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:55Published
Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing [Video]

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown [Video]

Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement [Video]

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published