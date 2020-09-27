Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

Azerbaijan's president claimed on Saturday that his forces had seized a village.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in fierce clashes Saturday as fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region intensified after its main city..

Evidence continues to build of the war crimes of Turkish-backed groups in northern Syria, and now the deployment of other Turkish-backed groups to Libya and..

Azerbaijan denies warplane and drones shot down Armenia's defense ministry on Friday said Nagorno-Karabakh air defense systems had shot down an Azeri warplane and two drones, an online government platform reported, but Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied the report. Lauren Anthony reports.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire As Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over breakaway region, Yerevan offers sign dialogue could be possible.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan president blames Armenia Azerbaijan is ready to work with mediators but says it is ready to destroy any threats coming from Armenia.

Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh....

