Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region
Azerbaijan's president claimed on Saturday that his forces had seized a village.
Azerbaijan denies warplane and drones shot down Armenia's defense ministry on Friday said Nagorno-Karabakh air defense systems had shot down an Azeri warplane and two drones, an online government platform reported, but Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied the report. Lauren Anthony reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970
Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday around the separatist region of...
Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh....
Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in fierce clashes Saturday as fighting over the disputed...
Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict Ros Atkins explains why despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 04:50 Published 2 days ago
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08 Published 3 days ago