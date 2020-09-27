Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region
Azerbaijan's president claimed on Saturday that his forces had seized a village.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan president blames Armenia [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan president blames Armenia

Azerbaijan is ready to work with mediators but says it is ready to destroy any threats coming from Armenia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

As Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over breakaway region, Yerevan offers sign dialogue could be possible.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Azerbaijan denies warplane and drones shot down [Video]

Azerbaijan denies warplane and drones shot down

Armenia's defense ministry on Friday said Nagorno-Karabakh air defense systems had shot down an Azeri warplane and two drones, an online government platform reported, but Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied the report. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

What is Turkey’s agenda using Syrian fighters globally?

 Evidence continues to build of the war crimes of Turkish-backed groups in northern Syria, and now the deployment of other Turkish-backed groups to Libya and..
WorldNews

Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled

 Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in fierce clashes Saturday as fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region intensified after its main city..
WorldNews

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Related news from verified sources

Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday around the separatist region of...
WorldNews - Published

Armenia, Azerbaijan declare marshal law amid heavy clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh....
Deutsche Welle - Published

Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled

Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in fierce clashes Saturday as fighting over the disputed...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict [Video]

Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Ros Atkins explains why despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:50Published
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane [Video]

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:08Published
Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day

Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published