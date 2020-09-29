Global  
 

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – video report

Dozens have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over a disputed area in the south Caucasus region, with international calls mounting for an immediate ceasefire.

Tensions between the countries have been growing for months over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an enclave legally considered to be part of Azerbaijan, but which has been run by ethnic Armenians since it declared independence in 1991.

Fighting was reported overnight on 27 September and throughout the following day, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery, targeting civilians and deploying foreign mercenaries.


