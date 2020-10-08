Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civilians pay the price as Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Civilians pay the price as Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues

Civilians pay the price as Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues

Homes are being destroyed as skirmishes continue between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabach region.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Death toll in conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan nears 600

 The reported death toll in clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has reached around 600...
WorldNews
Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails [Video]

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails

Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in new clashes overnight and Monday, days after ceasefire crumbled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:19Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon. But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms. On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital. Both sides denied the accusations. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Iran reports drone crash near Azerbaijan border as fighting continues

 Iran said an unidentified drone crashed near its border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, as Baku and Yerevan accused each other of violating a truce in fighting over..
WorldNews

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

'We need the whole world's help': In France, Armenian diaspora fears another genocide [Video]

'We need the whole world's help': In France, Armenian diaspora fears another genocide

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Civilians bear brunt of Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting as ceasefire threatens to unravel [Video]

Civilians bear brunt of Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting as ceasefire threatens to unravel

A temporary ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan begun on Saturday (October 10), with citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh saying they will never leave the disputed territory despite coming under heavy roc

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Civilians count cost of Karabakh fighting [Video]

Civilians count cost of Karabakh fighting

As the U.S., France and Russia step up ceasefire efforts, civilians in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh are scrambling for shelter and assessing the damage to their ruined streets. Hundreds..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – video report [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – video report

Dozens have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over a disputed area in the south Caucasus region, with international calls mounting for an immediate ceasefire. Tensions..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:58Published