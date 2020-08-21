Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been reached. Edward Baran reports
UK Cinema Association Chief Executive Phil Clapp says without further financial help or support from the government, or the release of new films, it is “inevitable” cinemas will close.
His comments come as Cineworld announced it was set to temporarily close its UK branches as it has been hit by delays in the release of big-budget films.
Cinema chain Cineworld is set to close its UK sites in the coming weeks. Theclosures come as the release of the latest James Bond film was further delayedfrom November to spring 2021, the PA news agency understands. The closure ofits 128 sites across the country will put up to 5,500 jobs at risk.
