Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations
Regal Cinemas in Port Ritchey closes, for now.

Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021

 Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is considering closing movie theaters in the U.S. and Britain after James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delays until 2021.
USATODAY.com
Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas [Video]

Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been reached. Edward Baran reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
‘Inevitable’ more cinemas will close, UK association says [Video]

‘Inevitable’ more cinemas will close, UK association says

UK Cinema Association Chief Executive Phil Clapp says without further financial help or support from the government, or the release of new films, it is “inevitable” cinemas will close. His comments come as Cineworld announced it was set to temporarily close its UK branches as it has been hit by delays in the release of big-budget films. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
5,500 jobs at risk as Cineworld plans closure of all UK sites [Video]

5,500 jobs at risk as Cineworld plans closure of all UK sites

Cinema chain Cineworld is set to close its UK sites in the coming weeks. Theclosures come as the release of the latest James Bond film was further delayedfrom November to spring 2021, the PA news agency understands. The closure ofits 128 sites across the country will put up to 5,500 jobs at risk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Bond was the last straw: Regal and Cineworld will reportedly close all theaters in US and UK next week

 Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

Cineworld, owner of the largest chain of theaters in the UK and Ireland and the second-largest in the United..
The Verge

