Keller @ Large: Trump's Confusing Medical Updates Could Take Political Toll Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Keller @ Large: Trump's Confusing Medical Updates Could Take Political Toll President Trump's medical condition has sometimes been a tale of two stories this weekend. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith talks with Political Analyst Jon Keller. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend