Zoe Kravitz got Catwoman encouragement from Michelle Pfeiffer Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:04s - Published Zoe Kravitz got Catwoman encouragement from Michelle Pfeiffer 'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz got some words of encouragement from Michelle Pfieffer about how to play Catwoman, as the Hollywood icon portrayed the villain in 1992 blockbuster 'Batman Returns'. 0

