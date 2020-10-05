SUNRISE California Wildfires Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago SUNRISE California Wildfires 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend State fire agency says blazes like these have burned well over four million acres so far this year.// in an update yesterday ... cal fire says more than 16-thousand firefighters are battling 23 major blazes ... plus smaller fires.// they say at least 31 people are dead because of this year's wildfires ... and about 100- thousand have had to evacuate.// more than eight- thousand structures are in ashes ... and california's wine country is decimated.// the s-c-u and l-n-u lightening complex fires were some of the largest blazes in state history before firefighters contained





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kevin Fujii It’s back! Smoke from California wildfires returns, but at a less harmful level. Gives sunrise a unique look. #1prc… https://t.co/7gv8dyNDbJ 5 days ago KGET 17 News TOP STORIES: US Presidential Debate, Oildale shooting follow-up and California wildfires update. https://t.co/LaCjSjeHrc 5 days ago Shawna Jones RT @KTVU: Sunrise in Oakland this morning with wildfires raging in northern California. Thanks to Maya Simowibowo for sending in this pic.… 6 days ago KTVU Sunrise in Oakland this morning with wildfires raging in northern California. Thanks to Maya Simowibowo for sendin… https://t.co/Q3SDeg8qxq 6 days ago KGET 17 News TOP STORIES: Oildale shooting, Presidential Debate preview and California wildfires update. https://t.co/SjTrdKBzNS 6 days ago BybeeDJames RT @AmericanHumane: More than 3.6 million acres have burned in #California. American Humane personnel are working sunrise to sundown to ens… 1 week ago American Humane More than 3.6 million acres have burned in #California. American Humane personnel are working sunrise to sundown to… https://t.co/o5hkEIZ1Kt 1 week ago

