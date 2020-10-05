SUNRISE California Wildfires
State fire agency says blazes like these have burned well over four million acres so far this year.// in an update yesterday ... cal fire says more than 16-thousand firefighters are battling 23 major blazes ... plus smaller fires.// they say at least 31 people are dead because of this year's wildfires ... and about 100- thousand have had to evacuate.// more than eight- thousand structures are in ashes ... and california's wine country is decimated.// the s-c-u and l-n-u lightening complex fires were some of the largest blazes in state history before firefighters contained