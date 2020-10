Veteran Spotlight: Thomas Clements, Sr. of Catonsville

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:44s - Published 2 minutes ago

THISWEEK WE ARE HONORING THOMASCLEMENTS SR. OF CATONSVILLE.HE IS A WORLD WAR TWO VETERANAND SERVED THE UNITED STATESNAVY FOR 23 YEARS ... HE WAS ARADIOMAN ON A LANDING CRAFTTHAT WAS USED TO FERRY TROOPSFROM SHIP TO SHORE IN THEPHILLIPINES.

MR. CLEMENTSSPENT MOST OF HIS CAREER INTHE NAVAL SECURITY GROUP ANDRETIRED AS A LIEUTENANT IN19-66.

AFTER THE MILITARY, HEBECAME A RUSSIAN LINGUIST.

HISBEST FRIEND IN THE NAVYINTRODUCED HIM TO HIS LATEWIFE GENEVIEVE.

THEY RAISESIX CHILDREN AND CREATED ABEAUTIFUL LIFE TOGETHER.

MR.CLEMENTS' FAMILY IS VERY PROUDOF HIS SERVICE AND SAYS HE ISTRULY A HERO TO HIS CHILDREN,GRANDCHILDREN, AND GREATGRANDCHILDREN.

JUST LAST MONTHHE CELEBRATED HIS 95THBIRTHDAY.

WHAT A MILESTONE.THANK YOU MR. CLEMENTS FORYOUR SERVICE AND DEDICATION TOOUR COUNTRY.

