Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is creating 'belief' in Tampa Bay for the first time in franchise history | THE HERD Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is creating 'belief' in Tampa Bay for the first time in franchise history | THE HERD Colin Cowherd discusses Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in week 4. Hear why Colin believes that Brady is creating 'belief' in Tampa Bay for the first time in franchise history. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend