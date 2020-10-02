Midmorning With Aundrea - October 2, 2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 days ago

(Part 2 of 2) We take a look back at feminist icon and popular '70's singer Helen Reddy.

Harry potter joins the trail of timeless movie characters with a statue on the scenes in the square sculpture trail in london's leicester square.

The statue of depicts the boy wizard in a scene from "harr potter and the philosopher's stone" where he' flying on his nimbus 2000.

Harry potter is the ninth addition to "scenes in th square," a free t visit film sculpture trail celebrating the square's long and rich cinema history.

He joins eight other icons and classic movie scenes from the past 100 years, including bugs bunny, mary poppins, paddington, and iconic dc super- heroes batman and wonder woman.

She was an artist who was "strong and "invincible, and whose number one hit empowered women all over the world.

Helen reddy died tuesday in los angeles.

She was 78 years old.

Jamie yuccas pays tribute .

Helen reddy became a feminst icon - singing the unofficial anthem of the women's rights movement..

Hear me roar, in numbers too big to ignore."

She won a grammy for the song in 1973 grammy speech: " would like to thank god, because she makes everything possible" reddy came to new york, as a single mom, after winning a talent contest in her native australia - she had dozens of hits, became a frequent guest on tv talk shows and in 1977 starred as the lighthouse keeper in disneys pete's dragon earning an academy award nomination for orignal song.

Nats: "candle o the water" diagnosed with dementia in 2015 she never stopped fighting for woments rights.

In the beginning of her career reddy often repeated the words to herself "i a strong" -- inspirin the song that would later define her.

Jamie yuccas cbs news.

Dolly parton has a new christmas movie coming to netflix.

The streaming service announced "dolly parton' christmas on the square" will be ou november 22nd.

The movie stars christine baranksi, as a rich, unpleasant woman who returns to her small town to evict everyone -- but she has a change of heart after encounters with townspeople and an angel, played by parton.

The musical features original songs by the country artist.

Ahead of netflix's announcement -- parton released the song "christmas on th square" from he upcoming holiday album, " a holl dolly christmas."

