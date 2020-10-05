Global  
 

John McAfee Awaits Extradition From Spain For Tax Dodging

Larger-than-life cybersecurity executive John McAfee is facing federal charges of tax evasion.

Business Insider reports the US Justice Department filed an indictment against McAfee in June of 2020.

It was unsealed on Monday.

The indictment alleges McAfee evaded filing his US tax returns from 2014 to 2018.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

The Department of Justice said in a statement that McAfee was arrested in Spain, where he is pending extradition.

Earlier this year, the SEC sued McAfee for making $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation, for pushing dodgy cryptocurrency offerings on Twitter.


