Video: Rain to precede midweek weather change in Massachusetts Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:17s - Published 3 weeks ago Video: Rain to precede midweek weather change in Massachusetts The mild temperatures will last through Wednesday, but colder weather will close out the work week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ORANGE AND A 60 IN SPRINGFIELD,OTHERWISE EVERYONE IN THE 50’S.OUR NEXT WEATHER CHANGE TIED TOTHE COLD FRONT LATER WEDNESDAY,PROCEEDED BIKE GUSTY WINDS, ANDACCOMPANIED BY A QUICK DOWNPOUR.FROM A MILD WEDNESDAY WE GO TO ACOOLER THURSDAY.TOMORROW WE ARE WELL AHEAD OFTHE FRONT, A MILD DAY.A PATCHWORK SKY, SOME CLOUDS ANDSUNSHINE MIXED TOMORROW.WEDNESDAY, WE MAY SNEAK INSUNSHINE BEFORE THE FRONT GETSCLOSE.THEN YOU SEE A LINE OFDOWNPOURS, MAYBE THUNDER ANDLIGHTNING, THAT MS. NORTHWEST TOSOUTHEAST TO THE BOSTON AREAAROUND -- THAT MOVES NORTHWESTTO SOUTHEAST INTO THE BOSTONAREA AROUND DINNERTIMEWEDNESDAY.THE GUSTY WINDS WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON, PERHAPS STRONGEST ONTHE CAPE.FOG MAY FORM LATER TONIGHT.THE VISIBILITY COULD LOWERTOMORROW MORNING AND BURN OFFREST OF TOMORROW.65-70 DEGREES TOMORROW.TRACKING THE TROPICS, DELTA IS ASTRONG TROPICAL STORMINTENSIFIED QUICKLY AND IT COULDBECOME A HURRICANE TONIGHT.IT WILL GET TO THE GULF OFMEXICO AND COULD MAKE LANDFALLALONG THE GULF COAST, AT THE ENDOF THIS WEEK, FROM THE SOUTHEASTTEXAS COAST TO THE PHOTOPANHANDLE.THE BEST CHANCE MIGHT BE -- TOTHE FLORIDA PANHANDLE.THE BEST CHANCE MIGHT BE THELOUISIANA COAST.THERE’S THE SPAGHETTI PLOT OFTHE DIFFERENT COMPUTER MODELSCENTERING ON THE LOUISIANACOAST, STILL A RANGE.FOR US, TOMORROW, A CLOUD ANDSUNSHINE MIXED.A CAUTION WEDNESDAY BECAUSE OFTHE GUSTY WINDS AND THE RISK OFA LATE DATE DOWNPOUR ORTHUNDERSTORM.COOLER AND BREEZY THURSDAY, LESSWIND BUT FROSTY IN THE SUBURBSEARLY FRIDAY.A WARM-UP SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY,FOR THE START OF THE UPCOMINGWEEKEND.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources WBZ News Update For October 23



Weekend Weather; MA Hockey Rinks Closed; 4 Shot In Dorchester; Car Crashes Through Oxford Store Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:23 Published 13 hours ago Wind, rain, snow and chilly air all on the way



A significant change in the weather pattern will have us feeling much more like fall by the beginning of next week Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:50 Published 23 hours ago Wind, rain and chilly air are all on the way



A big change in the weather will have us feeling much more fall-like by the beginning of next week Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:47 Published 2 days ago