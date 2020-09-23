Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise went go-kart racing after filming Eyes Wide Shut
Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise used to go “go-kart racing” after filming ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, as she insists they were "happily married" at the time, even though they played a couple going through tough times in the movie.
