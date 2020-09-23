Global  
 

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise went go-kart racing after filming Eyes Wide Shut

Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise used to go “go-kart racing” after filming ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, as she insists they were "happily married" at the time, even though they played a couple going through tough times in the movie.


Nicole Kidman reflects on marriage to Tom Cruise while making ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001 and share two children together.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared



