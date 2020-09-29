Saints Report: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 week ago

After losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2017, the New Orleans Saints needed a win in a bad way.

- after losing back-to-back games- for the first time, since - 20-17... the new orleans saints- needed a win, in a bad way.

- but they almost didn't have the- chance to get one... due to a - positive test, for covid-19.- as it turns out... that test wa- a false positive... giving the- black - and gold the green light... to- kick off their week 4 road- game... against the detroit - lions.- - - - - - saints trying to get back in th- win column, with no michael - thomas... no jared cook... no - andrus peat... no marshon - lattimore... no janoris - jenkins... no marcus- davenport... and- no sleep.

- and it showed, early on... as - drew brees has a pass batted- into- the air... and it's picked off- by darryl roberts... that would- lead- to a lions touchdown... and the- saints go down, 14- - nothing... after running just - one offensive play.

- but once they got on a roll...- they couldn't stop rolling... - brees touchdown to tre-quan - smith... that's three - touchdowns... in three drives..- for new orleans... who- takes a 21-14 lead... just like- that.

- and this brees to smith - connection was working all- day... this time- from 20 yards out... as brees - drops in an absolute dime of- a touchdown pass... smith had - four catches for 54 yards and - two scores... can't guard mike- text him before the game saying- ball out... and that's what he- did.

Overall... the saints woul- score a touchdown, on - five straight possessions... as- latavius murray powers his way- across the goal line... he had- 64 yards and two touchdowns...- alvin kamara 83 yards and a - touchdown... everything - working in week 4.- saints give up a couple scores- late... but in the end... it wa- too - little, too late from the - lions... as the saints get back- to .500...- with the 35-29 win... against - all odds.

- - "we're done by 12:55, and then we got the- results back by 3 a.m.

Look, we- were getting ready to play a- game.

That's just part of the - deal this year."

- - - "there was a lot going on.

Obviously, coming - off the two losses as well wher- we didn't play our best - football.

We knew that we - could play a lot better.

We - could execute a lot better.

- - - - coming up here, we lose some- starters this week in practice- and then we kind of had the - whole covid ordeal that - unfortunately kept a lot of - people up late and all that - - - - stuff.

But man, i think it just- says a lot about this team, - about all the guys that stepped- up, filled those voids, filled- - - - those roles and everybody just- perservered, found a way to get- a big win."

For the second time in four - weeks... the saints will be on- monday night football... as the- return home to host the - los angeles chargers... at 7- 1- p-m on e-s-p-n.

- -