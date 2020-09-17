Former teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 days ago

Warnings you need to know about in your area.

New information -- a former sylvania high school teacher is facing charges tonight.

Authorities arrested this man -- dustin dalton.

He's facing multiple charges related to innapropriate behavior with students.

The dekalb county board of education fired dalton over the weekend.

Superintendent jason barnett provided waay 31 this statement saying in part-- "sylvania high school and i began an internal investigation following an allegation of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at sylvania high school."

The investigation was then shared with the dekalb county sheriff's office -- leading to dalton's arrest.

Waay31's megan reyna spent the day in sylvania -- gauging how this investigation is affecting that quiet town.

Megan says:"i talked to several people throughout the community about these allegations tonight.

Many people were not only shocked, but disappointed.

However - one grandmother told me that she's thankful that the school district acted quickly."

Heath says: "i'm glad he's gone, i'm glad the teacher's gone."

Dale heath's grandson is a freshman at sylvania high school.

A school she thought was a safe space.

But now heath is left feeling uneasy after learning about former teacher -- dustin dalton's arrest.

Heath says: "they need to feel safe.

They need to feel safe, rather than going to school and worrying about somebody you know might bother them, or send them something that they don't need to be seeing.

" the 28-year-old is now facing two charges.

Enticing a child for immoral purposes - and dissemination of obscene material.

The sheriff's office said -- more charges could come as this investigation continues.

Mos says: "it's important for kids to know that something like this is not natural and it's not something that they should be comfortable or familiar with.

I think it's important to educate kids that they need to tell somebody immediately if something like this happens."

This investigation includes the sheriff's office.... the dekalb county board of education... and the alabama department of human resources.

Nats for heath -- and others in the community -- they are relieved how quickly these charges came about.

Heath says: "i'm happy that they got him, i'm glad they found out about, and i'll probably go in there and call my grandson and see if he's okay."

Mos says:"i wanna know that law enforcement will take allegations like this seriously for whenever i do have kids in school."

Reporting in dekalb co - mr waay 31 news right now -- dalton is being held without bond at the dekalb county jail.

The sheriff released this statement tonight.

He said in part - "this is an absolute unfortunate event that has happened in our quiet town of sylvania.

If you believe you were a victim -- you should contact investigators.

We have a number you can reach them on