Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns.
She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis".
He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has taken the government to task on its approach to the furlough scheme and local lockdown measures. Rayner is also calling on the Prime Minister to listen to the opposition benches. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jonah and Jack from Why Don't We have revealed they have written a song for Lauv and BTS. In fact, it was a song that the band didn't want themselves! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. The legendary actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Chatterjee, 85, played prominent roles in some of the finest Bengali films. Chatterjee, who was unwell, tested Covid positive on Tuesday morning. Chatterjee is arguably best known for his roles in Satyajit Ray's films. Soumitra Chatterjee was last seen in the film, Sanjhbati in 2019. Chatterjee is a Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Patiala on October 06 where he came down heavily on PM Modi over present condition of India's economy. He said, "Modi government has destroyed small and medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India's economy and gives employment to labourers. I had warned about COVID-19 in February but they said I was joking."