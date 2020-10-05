Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible".

However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position".

Report by Alibhaiz.

