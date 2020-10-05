Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises

Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible".

However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown [Video]

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns. She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published
Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis [Video]

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis [Video]

Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis". He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Angela Rayner call government 'incompetent' [Video]

Angela Rayner call government 'incompetent'

Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has taken the government to task on its approach to the furlough scheme and local lockdown measures. Rayner is also calling on the Prime Minister to listen to the opposition benches. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:08Published

CBS Evening News, September 18, 2020

 President Trump says there will be enough vaccine available by April ; How a fish chair tattoo inspired a Facebook group's 300-mile journey
CBS News
'Why Don't We' Have Written Song For BTS & Lauv! [Video]

'Why Don't We' Have Written Song For BTS & Lauv!

Jonah and Jack from Why Don't We have revealed they have written a song for Lauv and BTS. In fact, it was a song that the band didn't want themselves! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 05:59Published

Trump continues Biden attack ads on Facebook

 Biden is removing attack ads against Trump but the Trump campaign isn't following suit.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital [Video]

Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. The legendary actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Chatterjee, 85, played prominent roles in some of the finest Bengali films. Chatterjee, who was unwell, tested Covid positive on Tuesday morning. Chatterjee is arguably best known for his roles in Satyajit Ray's films. Soumitra Chatterjee was last seen in the film, Sanjhbati in 2019. Chatterjee is a Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on Covid-19 [Video]

Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on Covid-19

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:47Published

Wigan Warriors: Two players self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

 Two Wigan Warriors test positive for coronavirus and the club cancel Tuesday's training session as a precaution.
BBC News
Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi over India's economy [Video]

Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi over India's economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Patiala on October 06 where he came down heavily on PM Modi over present condition of India's economy. He said, "Modi government has destroyed small and medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India's economy and gives employment to labourers. I had warned about COVID-19 in February but they said I was joking."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Jobs, not tax rises priority for now: Rishi Sunak

Britain will prioritise trying to save jobs over tax rises while the Covid-19 pandemic batters the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this