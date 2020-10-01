Honeymood movie clip

Honeymood movie clip - Plot synopsis: Honeymood, a romantic comedy set over the course of one night in Jerusalem.

A bride and groom arrive at a lavish hotel suite after their wedding.

Instead of relaxing and enjoying a romantic night together, they get into a fight that soon develops into a dazed, urban journey, confronting them with past loves, repressed doubts, and the lives they have left behind.

From the breakthrough director of Zero Motivation and the producers of Foxtrot.