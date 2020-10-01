Global  
 

Honeymood movie clip

Honeymood movie clip - Plot synopsis: Honeymood, a romantic comedy set over the course of one night in Jerusalem.

A bride and groom arrive at a lavish hotel suite after their wedding.

Instead of relaxing and enjoying a romantic night together, they get into a fight that soon develops into a dazed, urban journey, confronting them with past loves, repressed doubts, and the lives they have left behind.

From the breakthrough director of Zero Motivation and the producers of Foxtrot.


12 Hour Shift Movie Clip - Nurses talk [Video]

12 Hour Shift Movie Clip - Nurses talk

Plot synopsis: It’s 1998 and over the course of one night at an Arkansas hospital, a junkie nurse, her scheming cousin and a group of black market organ-trading criminals get caught up in a heist..

HOUSE OF BAMBOO Movie Clip [Video]

HOUSE OF BAMBOO Movie Clip

HOUSE OF BAMBOO Movie Clip - “What about Japan?” asked Zanuck. “Would you like to shoot a picture there?” “Holy mackerel, Darryl, now you’re talking!” When offered the opportunity to film..

Crystal Eyes Movie Clip - Mysterious Mannequins [Video]

Crystal Eyes Movie Clip - Mysterious Mannequins

Crystal Eyes Movie Clip - Mysterious Mannequins Who will be next to get cut? Buenos Aires, 1985. It's the first anniversary of the death of stunning supermodel diva Alexis Carpenter - who met a..

