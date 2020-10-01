'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniM... Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartini...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published
Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured. “He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority. Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:49Published
A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh. While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh. Victim passed away yesterday (October 05) during treatment and was cremated by her family." "A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district. Accused has been arrested and produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police and they are taking further action in this case," SP added.