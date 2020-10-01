Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show

'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show

'Mirzapur' fans finally heaved a sigh of relief on October 06 when the makers dropped the trailer for the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video show.

The two-minute 49-second sneak peak gave the audiences a glimpse of what the show's main characters plan to outnumber each other and survive in the Uttar Pradesh city.

The trailer opens with the narration of Mirzapur's gang lord Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Triphati) who hints at his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) succeeding him but with the traditional ways.

However, relentless Munna, standing next to the throne of his father, declares that the ruler can change the rules anytime, indicating his desperation to make his presence felt in the gun-toting city.

The trailer also shows the main lead Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) who is out for revenge for the killing of his brother and wife by Munna, with Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) joining forces with him.

Making the story more complicated, son of Rati Shankar Shukla (Shubrajyoti Bharat) is also seeking the blood of Guddu who had spontaneously shot dead his father.

The trailer is also packed with new characters including Vijay Varma among others.

Amazon Prime Video will air season 2 of 'Mirzapur' from Oct 23


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mirzapur (TV series) Mirzapur (TV series) Indian Web Series

MIRZAPUR S2 - Trailer Breakdown | Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu [Video]

MIRZAPUR S2 - Trailer Breakdown | Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniM... Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartini...

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published
Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu [Video]

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured. “He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority. Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 15:49Published

Bhagwan Sharma iti


Divyenndu Divyenndu Indian actor


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Hathras case: Rs 50 lakh offered to victim's family for lying against Yogi Adityanath govt, fake news made viral

 Hathras case: One of the 19 FIRs filed also contains allegations on elements to incite caste tensions in Uttar Pradesh.
DNA

UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have the decency to call the alleged..
IndiaTimes
6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh [Video]

6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh

A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh. While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh. Victim passed away yesterday (October 05) during treatment and was cremated by her family." "A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district. Accused has been arrested and produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police and they are taking further action in this case," SP added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Horrible, shocking, extraordinary: CJI calls Hathras incident, seeks details of witness protection

 The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the Hathras incident horrible, shocking and extraordinary as it sought an affidavit from the Uttar Pradesh government on..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

filmyloop

FILMYLOOP Season 2 is all about 2 R’s – Rule and Revenge! https://t.co/zEzkZV2y20 @PrimeVideoIN @YehHaiMirzapur @alifazal9… https://t.co/3umdCzIfZY 7 minutes ago

onlinebollywud

Online Bollywood Trailer of the anticipated web series Mirzapur 2 finally released on Tuesday after almost a year-long wait, with ad… https://t.co/pp7VP7bgd7 9 minutes ago

firdauskhushboo

Firdaus Ahmed RT @boxofficeindia: The narrative of #Mirzapur S2 will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season! https://t.co… 18 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #Entertainment: Trailer of the anticipated web series Mirzapur 2 finally released on Tuesday after almost a year-lo… https://t.co/zUTgIDUBuD 20 minutes ago

boxofficeindia

Box Office India The narrative of #Mirzapur S2 will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season! https://t.co/OU7f9rWMlY 20 minutes ago

editorji

editorji Watch the trailer of #Mirzapur season 2 as Guddu & Munna takes the battle for power & revenge to next level… https://t.co/MkHXvBDFYf 23 minutes ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Mirzapur 2' trailer promises a season of revenge https://t.co/gFTsxJKoZ6 #Akshaykumar #salmankhan #KanganaRanuat 33 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Trailer [Video]

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Trailer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is bringing the heat in less than 24 hours. Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty Show returns to Amazon Prime Video, exclusively streaming on October 2nd. Fashion Show to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer [Video]

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video comedy movie Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, directed by Jason Woliner. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad and Dan..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:00Published
Borat is Back - teaser trailer (Prime Video) [Video]

Borat is Back - teaser trailer (Prime Video)

Borat is Back - teaser trailer (Prime Video)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 00:29Published