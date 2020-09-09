Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:38s
Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News

Three scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work that helped demystify black holes to a great extent.

Black holes evoke a lot of mystery but for scientists it is essentially the natural end point of a giant star.

Reinhard Genzel, Andrea Ghez and Roger Penrose added to our understanding of these heavenly bodies.

