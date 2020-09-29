‘Will you campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey?’: Anil Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on October 06 asked state's former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar's former DGP and now JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who "defamed Maharashtra", in the upcoming assembly elections. Deshmukh said, "I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP), a person who defamed Maharashtra."
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit, Chandrakant Patil, shot down rumours of a reunion with former ally Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. A meeting between ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had sparked rumours in the state. However, both sides maintained that the meeting was regarding an interview of the BJP leader with Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamna'. Patil said that no political offers were discussed in the meeting. He claimed that the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was headed for a break-up and elections would follow since BJP would not ally with any of the three parties. He added a disclaimer that this was his analysis and not a definite prediction. Watch the full video for more.
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case. Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
The former Director General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on October 08 said that he did nothing wrong when he held the top police post in Sushant Singh Rajput death case."What-ever be the reason, it is between senior leaders, I don't know about it. But I did nothing wrong in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and don't have any regret about it. Maharashtra Police humiliated Bihar police and the whole country knows it," said Gupteshwar Pandey when asked "is your ticket was cancelled because you allegedly defamed Maharashtra Police and government in Sushant Singh Rajput death case."
Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). "There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD (U)," Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.
Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on October 07. Himachal Pradesh DGP confirmed the death of Kumar. Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state government for more than 37 years. Speaking to mediapersons, DGP said, "In a suicide note, he has written that his soul was embarking on a new journey and everyone needed to be happy. He has written that there should be no rituals or ceremonies."
BJP chief, JP Nadda condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. "We saw him as a firebrand leader, who used to worry about poor and the person at the bottom of the society. Regardless of his ministerial post in any govt, he always befriended all parties. May his soul rest in peace and god give strength to his family," said JP Nadda. Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details.
Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU. "Pandey addressed media a day after JDU issued list of candidates for the October-November polls. Despite speculations, Pandey's name was missing from the list of 115 candidates. The former state police chief took VRS last month and later was given JDU membership by CM Nitish Kumar. Pandey had hogged headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the assembly polls. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. The state will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.
