‘Will you campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey?’: Anil Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey.

Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls.

Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”.

The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe.

Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra.

Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police.

The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police.

Watch the full video for more details.


Anil Deshmukh Anil Deshmukh Indian politician

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on October 06 asked state's former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar's former DGP and now JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who "defamed Maharashtra", in the upcoming assembly elections. Deshmukh said, "I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP), a person who defamed Maharashtra."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister [Video]

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published
Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case [Video]

Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months. Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see results of CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

COVID-19 news: Spike of 78,254 cases push India's tally over 68-lakh mark

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,44,976 active cases, 11,96,441 cured and discharged cases and 39,072 deaths.
DNA

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Maharashtra becomes first state to regulate prices of masks

 The rates have been finalised after a detailed study of the process and cost of manufacturing, availability and affordability of raw material and demand in the..
DNA

COVID-19: 72,049 fresh cases, 986 deaths reported in last 24 hours

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,47,468 active cases, 11,79,726 cured and discharged cases and 38,717 deaths.
DNA

Palghar lynching: Action taken against police personnel, Maharashtra govt tells SC

 The Maharashtra government filed a status report in the Supreme Court in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident stating that 15 police personnel were..
DNA

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Indian politician

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: This is why BJP chose Marathi leader Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar election in-charge

 During the Maharashtra elections, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav was the election in-charge of Maharashtra.
DNA
Maha govt will fall, then polls: BJP neta's 'analysis' amid Sena meet rumours [Video]

Maha govt will fall, then polls: BJP neta's 'analysis' amid Sena meet rumours

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit, Chandrakant Patil, shot down rumours of a reunion with former ally Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. A meeting between ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had sparked rumours in the state. However, both sides maintained that the meeting was regarding an interview of the BJP leader with Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamna'. Patil said that no political offers were discussed in the meeting. He claimed that the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was headed for a break-up and elections would follow since BJP would not ally with any of the three parties. He added a disclaimer that this was his analysis and not a definite prediction. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:16Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Pakistani police arrest 2 men on charges of terror financing

 MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's counter-terrorism police on Thursday arrested two suspected militants on charges of collecting funds for outlawed charities..
WorldNews

Mumbai Police exposes racket to manipulate TRPs, two arrested; Republic TV on its radar

 The Detection Crime Branch of Mumbai police, which unearthed the TRP racket, has arrested owners of two Marathi channels, for manipulating viewership ratings,..
DNA

Jet Airways clarifies Kalrock Capital consortium did not win bid

 MUMBAI: Jet Airways on Thursday clarified that the consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan has not won the bid for the bankrupt airline. In a..
WorldNews
Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case. Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

Director general of police Director general of police Head of the state police force in India

'Did nothing wrong, no regrets:' Gupteshwar Pandey on SSR death case [Video]

'Did nothing wrong, no regrets:' Gupteshwar Pandey on SSR death case

The former Director General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on October 08 said that he did nothing wrong when he held the top police post in Sushant Singh Rajput death case."What-ever be the reason, it is between senior leaders, I don't know about it. But I did nothing wrong in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and don't have any regret about it. Maharashtra Police humiliated Bihar police and the whole country knows it," said Gupteshwar Pandey when asked "is your ticket was cancelled because you allegedly defamed Maharashtra Police and government in Sushant Singh Rajput death case."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
'Not contesting Bihar polls, but will support NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey [Video]

'Not contesting Bihar polls, but will support NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey

Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). "There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD (U)," Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence [Video]

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on October 07. Himachal Pradesh DGP confirmed the death of Kumar. Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state government for more than 37 years. Speaking to mediapersons, DGP said, "In a suicide note, he has written that his soul was embarking on a new journey and everyone needed to be happy. He has written that there should be no rituals or ceremonies."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader' [Video]

JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader'

BJP chief, JP Nadda condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. "We saw him as a firebrand leader, who used to worry about poor and the person at the bottom of the society. Regardless of his ministerial post in any govt, he always befriended all parties. May his soul rest in peace and god give strength to his family," said JP Nadda. Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Before quitting NDA in Bihar, Chirag told BJP of 'wave' against Nitish Kumar

 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan had urged BJP president J P Nadda to project a leader of the saffron party as the NDA's chief ministerial face in..
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Watch: Day after bail, Rhea Chakraborty marks her presence at police station [Video]

Watch: Day after bail, Rhea Chakraborty marks her presence at police station

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:04Published
'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey [Video]

'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey

Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU. "Pandey addressed media a day after JDU issued list of candidates for the October-November polls. Despite speculations, Pandey's name was missing from the list of 115 candidates. The former state police chief took VRS last month and later was given JDU membership by CM Nitish Kumar. Pandey had hogged headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the assembly polls. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. The state will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:55Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

7 Indians kidnapped in Libya; govt in touch with Libyan authorities to rescue them: MEA

 Seven Indians, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were kidnapped in Libya last month and India is in touch with authorities in the..
IndiaTimes

President Kovind, PM Modi condole Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

 Ram Vilas Paswan was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. Paswan was first elected to the Lok..
DNA

Govt allows political gatherings of more than 100 people in poll-bound states

 The home ministry on Thursday allowed political gatherings of more than 100 persons to be held with immediate effect in poll-bound Bihar and all assembly/Lok..
IndiaTimes

Home ministry allows social gatherings of more than 100 persons in poll-bound Bihar

 The home ministry on Thursday allowed political gatherings of more than 100 persons to be held with immediate effect in poll-bound Bihar and all assembly/Lok..
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra, Mumbai Police defamed for political gains ahead of Bihar elections: Anil Deshmukh [Video]

Maharashtra, Mumbai Police defamed for political gains ahead of Bihar elections: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 29 accused BJP of defaming Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for their political vendetta ahead of Bihar elections. He further accused the party for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published