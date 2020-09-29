‘Will you campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey?’: Anil Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey.

Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls.

Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”.

The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe.

Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra.

Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police.

The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police.

Watch the full video for more details.