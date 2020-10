Robert Hardcastle I don't know how serious his condition is but, he looks like shit, he sounds like***and he is struggling to brea… https://t.co/mAYl4Mp2MU 34 minutes ago

Sarah B RT @lloyd_t_spencer: @kayleighmcenany @realDonaldTrump Struggling to breathe ... - trump appears to struggle to breathe in video of his ret… 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: #Gasping is now trending after a video went viral in which Trump looks like he's struggling to breathe amid his battle with… 2 hours ago

Pauline Barr🌊 Trump appears to be struggling to breathe during his ridiculous Photo Op. To remove his mask upon return to the Peo… https://t.co/DMPhpohR6b 3 hours ago

Lloyd T Spencer @kayleighmcenany @realDonaldTrump Struggling to breathe ... - trump appears to struggle to breathe in video of his… https://t.co/du5pmypvDM 3 hours ago

That one Danish dude @HeerJeet Someone also clearly didn't see how Trump appears to be***near struggling to breathe. 5 hours ago

margaritateresa🗽🇨🇺🇺🇸 RT @topcat37: @SarahLongwell25 @margaritateresa @Timodc trump nails the image of a walking COVID infection. Struggling to breathe and look… 8 hours ago