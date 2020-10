Calvert-Lewin: I've got no fear playing for England PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Calvert-Lewin: I've got no fear playing for England England and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that although he hasworked hard and waited a long time to play for England, he does not approachthe task with any fear. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend