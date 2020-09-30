Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend.
England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthdayparty for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s30-man squad at St George’s Park. There is still no definite timing on whenthey will start training and will face tests for coronavirus before they canbe involved, with Southgate ruling them out of the Wales clash.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
British Airways’ last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have embarked on their final flights, with one landing at St Athan Airfield in Wales, and the other at Kemble Airfield in the Cotswolds. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people –breaking the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturdayevening.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours. UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already hospitalized because of their symptoms. The standard COVID-19 test swabs the patient's nose and uses polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, technology. It typically takes over 20 hours to produce results.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and JackGrealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa. The hosts, wholed 4-1 at half-time, did not look back after going 1-0 up through Watkins inthe fourth minute as they punished an error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published