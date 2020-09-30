Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend.

But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party [Video]

Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthdayparty for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s30-man squad at St George’s Park. There is still no definite timing on whenthey will start training and will face tests for coronavirus before they canbe involved, with Southgate ruling them out of the Wales clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

England v Wales: Gareth Southgate says 'no such thing as a friendly'

 England manager Gareth Southgate says there is "no such thing as a friendly" while Wales boss Ryan Giggs said it is "always a big game" with the home nations..
BBC News

Gareth Southgate to speak to England players about 'what it means to wear shirt'

 England manager Gareth Southgate plans to speak to his players about the responsibility of playing for their country.
BBC News
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate [Video]

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have beenleft out of his squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark to“send a message”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Calvert-Lewin scores debut goal as England beat Wales

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores on his senior international debut as an inexperienced England side beat Wales in a friendly at Wembley.
BBC News
BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow [Video]

BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow

British Airways’ last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have embarked on their final flights, with one landing at St Athan Airfield in Wales, and the other at Kemble Airfield in the Cotswolds. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Euro 2020 futures & bragging rights - a key day for the Home Nations

 Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Repubic of Ireland all fight for Euro 2020 qualification, while England face Wales in a friendly.
BBC News

England v Wales: Watching at work and Roy Hodgson's super subs - when the two sides last met

 Sneaky viewing from office desks, Roy Hodgson's super subs and a town called Bale - the last time England met Wales.
BBC News

Tammy Abraham Tammy Abraham English footballer

England: Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho out of Wales match and could miss Belgium fixture

 Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly against Wales on Thursday and could also be absent for Sunday's game with Belgium.
BBC News

England trio out of Wales match & doubts for Belgum game after Covid breach

 Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly against Wales on Thursday and could also be absent for Sunday's game with Belgium.
BBC News
England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports [Video]

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people –breaking the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturdayevening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England

England v Scotland under-19 friendly abandoned as Covid precaution

 An under-19 friendly between England and Scotland is abandoned during the first half on Thursday as a Covid-19 "precaution".
BBC News

Abraham, Chilwell & Sancho told to delay England arrival after Chelsea striker's party

 Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho are told to delay their arrival at England's training camp by the Football Association.
BBC News

Ben Chilwell Ben Chilwell English association football player


Jadon Sancho Jadon Sancho English association football player


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump's doctor says he can likely "return to public engagements" on Saturday

 Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1, which would make Saturday the tenth day since his diagnosis.
CBS News

CBS News special "Asian Americans: Battling Bias" examines plight of minority group during pandemic

 For many Asian Americans, the pandemic has brought a new wave of discrimination that they say they haven't felt since World War II. CBS News' Race and Culture..
CBS News

Ex-N.J. Gov. Chris Christie spends a 6th day in the hospital with COVID-19

 As former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spends his sixth day in a hospital being treated for COVID-19, current Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday his predecessor is..
WorldNews
Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty [Video]

Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty

A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours. UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already hospitalized because of their symptoms. The standard COVID-19 test swabs the patient's nose and uses polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, technology. It typically takes over 20 hours to produce results.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Jack Grealish Jack Grealish English association football player

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and JackGrealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa. The hosts, wholed 4-1 at half-time, did not look back after going 1-0 up through Watkins inthe fourth minute as they punished an error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

New-look England give Gareth Southgate food for thought with easy win over Wales

Gareth Southgate saw his experimental England side beat Wales in a Wembley friendly before warning...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Southgate: England players have to be more responsible [Video]

Southgate: England players have to be more responsible

Gareth Southgate wants his England players to be more responsible after three of them broke social distancing guidelines, ruling them out of the friendly with Wales.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:53Published
Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane [Video]

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Responding to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s request that players, notablyHarry Kane, are not overplayed, Southgate said he hoped the situation wouldwork both ways.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash [Video]

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published