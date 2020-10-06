People Love Salted Caramel--But Why?

Scientists have come closer to solving the mystery of what humankind has known for some time: adding salt to fruit makes it taste sweeter.

Researchers at Tokyo Dental Junior College discovered it's not just a gene that allows the brain to register the taste of sweetness.

Nor is it the T1R receptors on the tastebuds.

Previous studies found disabling those cells had no effect in stopping the ability to perceive sweetness.

Science Magazine reports the final type of receptor employs both pathways and also responds to fatty acids and umami flavors.

This is an interesting piece of work that suggests the sweet taste is more complicated than we previously realized.

Kathryn Medler, Taste Signaling Expert University of Buffalo