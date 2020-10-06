Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK PM faces new leadership obstacles

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
UK PM faces new leadership obstacles

UK PM faces new leadership obstacles

Boris Johnson should be enjoying a golden period but his leadership has fallen under a cloud.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM Johnson vows to transform UK after pandemic [Video]

PM Johnson vows to transform UK after pandemic

[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to transform Britain rather than settle for the "status quo" after the coronavirus crisis, by building more new homes, improving education, fighting crime and boosting the green economy. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

UK's Johnson promises to use pandemic as catalyst for change

 LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday promised to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst to build a stronger Britain led by private..
WorldNews
Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally [Video]

Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government reconsider its Covid test and trace system, explaining it would be much more effective if done locally. He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson owed the country a "frank acknowledgement" that the testing system is not working, and the number of cases are on the rise. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson delivers key note speech at CPC [Video]

Boris Johnson delivers key note speech at CPC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his key note address at the Conservative Party Conference. Johnson laid out a positive vision the country after Covid. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:41Published

Tweets about this