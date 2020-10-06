UK PM faces new leadership obstacles

[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to transform Britain rather than settle for the "status quo" after the coronavirus crisis, by building more new homes, improving education, fighting crime and boosting the green economy. Joe Davies reports.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government reconsider its Covid test and trace system, explaining it would be much more effective if done locally.
He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson owed the country a "frank acknowledgement" that the testing system is not working, and the number of cases are on the rise.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his key note address at the Conservative Party Conference. Johnson laid out a positive vision the country after Covid.