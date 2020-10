INFINITI QX60 Monograph Design details

The INFINITI QX60 Monograph is the first look at the upcoming design direction for the luxury three-row SUV and previews a production-bound vehicle to be revealed in 2021.

Showcasing INFINITI’s new home in Yokohama, its design studios in Atsugi, and more, the debut for the QX60 Monograph points the way for a bold new SUV.