PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson at PMQs on the effectiveness of local lockdowns, saying: "Twenty local areas in England have been under restrictions for two months. Prime Minister, in 19 of those 20 areas the infection rates have gone up".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson on the nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases which went unreported in England in late September.
The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the situation with local lockdownsas being at a ‘tipping point’, saying the current national track and tracesystem does not work, and needs to be localised.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all "obey" the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people.
[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to transform Britain rather than settle for the "status quo" after the coronavirus crisis, by building more new homes, improving education, fighting crime and boosting the green economy. Joe Davies reports.
Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle entered Parliament on Wednesday morning with all members of the procession wearing face coverings.