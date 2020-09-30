PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson refused to answer Sir Keir Starmer when he asked the prime minister if there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

Shortly after PMQs it was announced that pub giant Greene King has said it plans to cut around 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the hospitality curfew.

Report by Jonesia.

