Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:00s - Published
PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew

PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson refused to answer Sir Keir Starmer when he asked the prime minister if there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

Shortly after PMQs it was announced that pub giant Greene King has said it plans to cut around 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the hospitality curfew.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

PM and Starmer’s full exchange on local lockdowns [Video]

PM and Starmer’s full exchange on local lockdowns

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson at PMQs on the effectiveness of local lockdowns, saying: “Twenty local areas in England have been under restrictions for two months. Prime Minister, in 19 of those 20 areas the infection rates have gone up”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 05:22Published
Starmer challenges PM on missing Covid tests [Video]

Starmer challenges PM on missing Covid tests

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson on the nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases which went unreported in England in late September. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:18Published
Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester [Video]

Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester

The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the situation with local lockdownsas being at a ‘tipping point’, saying the current national track and tracesystem does not work, and needs to be localised.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules [Video]

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all “obey” the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published

Greene King Greene King British brewery and pub chain


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

UK PM faces new leadership obstacles [Video]

UK PM faces new leadership obstacles

Boris Johnson should be enjoying a golden period but his leadership has fallen under a cloud.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published
PM Johnson vows to transform UK after pandemic [Video]

PM Johnson vows to transform UK after pandemic

[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to transform Britain rather than settle for the "status quo" after the coronavirus crisis, by building more new homes, improving education, fighting crime and boosting the green economy. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Prime Minister's Questions Prime Minister's Questions constitutional convention of the United Kingdom

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion [Video]

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street for PMQs. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:15Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms [Video]

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

Facebook says it will ban QAnon accounts across all platforms including pages that "do not contain violent content".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:34Published
Speaker’s Procession all wear face masks on entering Commons [Video]

Speaker’s Procession all wear face masks on entering Commons

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle entered Parliament on Wednesday morning with all members of the procession wearing face coverings. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this