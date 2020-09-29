Closing Bell: Bulls run continues on bourses, auto stocks gain
Bull run continues to dominate the bourses on October 07 despite mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases.
The BSE S-P Sensex closed 304 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 39,879 while the Nifty 50 gained by 76 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,739.
Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto ticking up by 1.4 per cent but metal and PSU bank dipping by 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.
Among stocks, Reliance Industries jumped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 2,259.40 per share after the announcement a day earlier that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512 crore in its retail arm, becoming the latest marquee name to join a rush of global investors in the company.
Equity benchmark indices ticked up by over half per cent during early hours on Wednesday following mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 282 points or 0.71 per cent at 39,857 while the Nifty 50 gained by 66 points or 0.57 per cent at 11,728. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty auto, FMCG and pharma. Among stocks, Reliance Industries jumped by 2.99 per cent to Rs 2,276.35 per share after the announcement a day earlier that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512 crore in its retail arm, becoming the latest marquee name to join a rush of global investors in the company. Titan moved up by 4.2 per cent, UPL by 2.3 per cent and ONGC by 1.8 per cent. Auto stocks also gained marginally with Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors gaining by nearly 1 per cent each.
Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 105 points and Nifty up by 23 points. At 10:05 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 105 points or 0.26 per cent at 39,833 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.20 per cent at 11,730. Among stocks, BPCL rose by 2.28 per cent. Indusind Bank was up by 1.28, Kotak Bank up by 1.18 per cent, HDFC Bank up by 0.95 per cent and ICICI Bank up by 0.88 per cent. However, the stocks trading with a negative bias were UPL, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp recovery in the last hour of trading session on October 14 and closed in the green led by a rally in financial and banking scrips. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 169 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 40,795 while the Nifty 50 was up by 37 points or 0.31 per cent at 11,971. Except for Nifty auto, IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty financial service up by 1.7 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and PSU bank by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finserv gained by 4.1 per cent to close at Rs 6,108.10 per share and Bajaj Finance by 2.8 per cent at Rs 3,364.50.
Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on October 14 tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite. Besides, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its projection of contraction in India's GDP for current fiscal year to 10.3 per cent from 4.5 per cent earlier, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 232 points or 0.6 per cent at 40,393 while the Nifty 50 lost by 88 points or 0.73 per cent at 11,847. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red zone with Nifty private bank down by 1 per cent, PSU bank by 0.7 per cent, IT by 1.1 per cent and metal by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro slipped by 6.5 per cent to Rs 351.45 per share despite improving its performance in the second quarter of FY21 on several parameters.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday tracking Asian peers which witnessed downside in early deals. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 40 points or 0.1 per cent at 40,634 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,954. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thin margins with Nifty private bank down by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty FMCG and IT rose by 0.5 per cent each. Among stocks, the early gainers were Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Eicher Motos, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.However, ICICI Bank fell by 2.3 per cent to Rs 394.75 per share while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India traded lower with thin margins.Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped despite a firmer Wall Street lead with a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about US stimulus expected to continue to support sentiment.
Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive zone on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid dynamic global cues. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.76 per cent at 40,183 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,835. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,819 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares. HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 2.6 per cent each. Pharma major Cipla ticked up by 4.9 per cent, Sun Pharma by 2.3 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.9 per cent. However, energy majors GAIL and ONGC dipped by 3 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.21 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.56 per cent.
The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani said on October 08 that India will play a leading role in 4th industrial revolution. Giving a glimpse of the future, the chairman said that to extend its global leadership in connectivity, Jio is now rolling out a high-speed, low-latency optic fiber network to more than 50 million homes.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed smart gains on Tuesday led by a jump in financial, private bank and auto stocks while Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high. The bounce on bourses came after US..
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and metal stocks gaining some ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 62 points or 0.16 per cent at 38,044 while..