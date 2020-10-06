Indian Air Force Day 2020: 10 unknown facts about the Indian Air Force: Watch the video | Oneindia

On October 8, 2020 India celebrates its 88th Air Force Day.

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established by the British Empire, formed under the Indian Air Force Act.

Lets take a look at 10 unknown facts about the Indian Air Force.

After Independence of India in 1947, Indian Air Force was named Royal Indian Air Force.

However, when India turned Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed.

With around 1, 70,000 personnel and 1,500 aircraft, IAF is the fourth largest air force in the world after the US, Russia and China.

The Indian air force is also the seventh strongest air force in the world.

IAF's Hindon Air Force Station, situated near Ghaziabad is the largest in Asia and 8th largest in the world.

The highest Air Force Station is Siachen Glacier AFS situated at a height of 22,000 ft.

IAF has one Air Marshal at a time and Padmavathy Bandopadhyay is the first woman Air Marshal of the Indian Air Force.

Also, she was the second woman in the Indian armed forces who was promoted to three-star rank.

