Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down

Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down

Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should step down over her"jaw-dropping" decisions to attend Parliament and travel on public transportafter being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Labour leader said he hoped ScottishLabour would select a local candidate to stand in Ms Ferrier's Rutherglen andHamilton West constituency should she bow to pressure to step down followingwidespread criticism of her conduct.

Sir Keir was speaking to constituents inan online 'Call Keir' event, during which he also criticised the ScottishGovernment's handling of the pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer: ‘Put trace & isolate powers with local authorities' [Video]

Starmer: ‘Put trace & isolate powers with local authorities'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he would "put trace and isolate powers with local authorities" in order to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections across parts of England. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to publish the evidence that showsthere is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars andrestaurants, and to “review the rule” if he cannot do so. The Labour leadersaid the country is at a “crucial moment” in trying to gain control ofCovid-19, adding at Prime Minister’s Questions: “For eight days nearly 16,000positive tests were missed by the Government – that means about 48,000contacts were not traced. “As of yesterday, thousands had still not beenreached. Does the Prime Minister accept this very basic mistake has put livesat risk?” The Prime Minister said the computer problem has been “fixed”,adding: “All the 16,000 that he refers to have, in fact, got their positivetest results and should be self-isolating. “As soon as we became aware of themissing data we brought in 800 people to chase up those index cases and wecontinue to chase their contacts.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew [Video]

PM refuses to give scientific basis for 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson refused to answer Sir Keir Starmer when he asked the prime minister if there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Shortly after PMQs it was announced that pub giant Greene King has said it plans to cut around 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the hospitality curfew. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
PM and Starmer’s full exchange on local lockdowns [Video]

PM and Starmer’s full exchange on local lockdowns

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson at PMQs on the effectiveness of local lockdowns, saying: “Twenty local areas in England have been under restrictions for two months. Prime Minister, in 19 of those 20 areas the infection rates have gone up”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 05:22Published

Margaret Ferrier Margaret Ferrier Scottish Independent politician, MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again [Video]

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Public have their say on Ferrier after Covid rule-breaking [Video]

Public have their say on Ferrier after Covid rule-breaking

Members of the public at Glasgow Central Station have condemned the actions of Margaret Ferrier after she broke Covid-19 measures. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23Published
Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions [Video]

Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier’s actions after she broke Covid-19 rules. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Scottish National Party Scottish National Party Scottish political party

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking [Video]

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made “crystal clear” to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign [Video]

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:33Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Pence's negative COVID test could be "meaningless" for debate, doctor says

 "More layers of protection are so important," Dr. Neeta Ogden said on CBSN. "It's not just Pence, it's the team that he's traveling with, it's the exposure on a..
CBS News
‘Like a grenade has gone off’: Infectious disease expert recounts his own struggle with ‘long COVID' [Video]

‘Like a grenade has gone off’: Infectious disease expert recounts his own struggle with ‘long COVID'

When he first developed symptoms of COVID-19 in March, Professor Paul Garner expected to develop only a mild form of the disease. "But it absolutely floored me," he told Euronews.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:30Published

Scottish Labour part of the United Kingdom Labour Party that operates in Scotland

Related news from verified sources

Keir Starmer warned to steer left as he gears up Scottish campaign in SNP seat

Keir Starmer warned to steer left as he gears up Scottish campaign in SNP seat The plan emerged as Labour's leader starts campaigning in shamed SNP MP Margaret Ferrier's Rutherglen...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

macleodies

RugbyGranny RT @TheScotsman: "It beggars belief that Margaret Ferrier thinks it is appropriate to continue as an MP" https://t.co/0Npv2HNl8k 11 hours ago

TheScotsman

The Scotsman "It beggars belief that Margaret Ferrier thinks it is appropriate to continue as an MP" https://t.co/0Npv2HNl8k 11 hours ago

libmns_margaret

Margaret Shewring RT @paulwaugh: Exclusive: @Keir_Starmer calls for local leaders to be put 'in the driving seat' on local lockdowns. In a @HuffPostUK inter… 5 days ago