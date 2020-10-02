Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down

Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should step down over her"jaw-dropping" decisions to attend Parliament and travel on public transportafter being diagnosed with Covid-19.
The Labour leader said he hoped ScottishLabour would select a local candidate to stand in Ms Ferrier's Rutherglen andHamilton West constituency should she bow to pressure to step down followingwidespread criticism of her conduct.
Sir Keir was speaking to constituents inan online 'Call Keir' event, during which he also criticised the ScottishGovernment's handling of the pandemic.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he would "put trace and isolate powers with local authorities" in order to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections across parts of England.
Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to publish the evidence that showsthere is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars andrestaurants, and to “review the rule” if he cannot do so. The Labour leadersaid the country is at a “crucial moment” in trying to gain control ofCovid-19, adding at Prime Minister’s Questions: “For eight days nearly 16,000positive tests were missed by the Government – that means about 48,000contacts were not traced. “As of yesterday, thousands had still not beenreached. Does the Prime Minister accept this very basic mistake has put livesat risk?” The Prime Minister said the computer problem has been “fixed”,adding: “All the 16,000 that he refers to have, in fact, got their positivetest results and should be self-isolating. “As soon as we became aware of themissing data we brought in 800 people to chase up those index cases and wecontinue to chase their contacts.”
Boris Johnson refused to answer Sir Keir Starmer when he asked the prime minister if there is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Shortly after PMQs it was announced that pub giant Greene King has said it plans to cut around 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the hospitality curfew.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson at PMQs on the effectiveness of local lockdowns, saying: "Twenty local areas in England have been under restrictions for two months. Prime Minister, in 19 of those 20 areas the infection rates have gone up".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time.
Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid.
Members of the public at Glasgow Central Station have condemned the actions of Margaret Ferrier after she broke Covid-19 measures.
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier's actions after she broke Covid-19 rules.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made "crystal clear" to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.