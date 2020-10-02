Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I'm moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:58s - Published
Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I'm moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I'm moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVE

Jason Garrett is facing off against his former team as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for Week 5.

The Cowboys are favored pretty highly over the Giants, but Cousin Sal wonder if the points are too high for this match up.

Hear whether he's confident his Cowboys will soundly beat their former head coach.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I’m moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I’m moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVE Jason Garrett is facing off against his former team as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal is betting on Kirk Cousins to upset Russell Wilson | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal is betting on Kirk Cousins to upset Russell Wilson | FOX BET LIVE

Ahead of Sunday's Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Week 5 match up, Cousin Sal says he's betting on Kirk Cousins to upset MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:55Published
Clay Travis loves Steelers to win Week 5 vs. Eagles: 'They're the better team' | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis loves Steelers to win Week 5 vs. Eagles: 'They're the better team' | FOX BET LIVE

It's the battle of Pennsylvania, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Week 5. Hear Clay Travis tell Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he's siding with Big..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:55Published
Todd Fuhrman is betting on Baker leading Browns to a Week 4 win in Dallas | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman is betting on Baker leading Browns to a Week 4 win in Dallas | FOX BET LIVE

Baker Mayfield is headed to his hometown to lead the Cleveland Browns against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are favored to take this Week 4 win, but Todd Fuhrman explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:53Published