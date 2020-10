De Blasio Promises Crackdown With Hefty Fines, Enforcement For Violations In COVID Clusters

COVID Clusters In NYC: De Blasio Promises Crackdown With Hefty Fines, Enforcement For Violations



The new lockdown is set to begin Thursday in COVID hot zones in Brooklyn and Queens. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:41 Published 1 day ago

NYC Steps Up Mask, Social Distancing Enforcement In Neighborhoods With COVID-19 Clusters



Police are back on New York City streets Friday enforcing social distancing rules and mask compliance. The effort comes as several coronavirus clusters in Brooklyn and Queens continue to cause alarm... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01 Published 6 days ago