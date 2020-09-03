Global  
 

Olympic gymnast launches unique new fragrance to smell like fresh laundry

Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock has starred in a series of spoof ads tolaunch a unique new perfume capturing the essence of freshly launderedclothes.

New scent has been specially created to celebrate the arrival ofSamsung’s ecobubble washing machine.

The fragrance has been created to capturethe elusive smell of ‘clean sheets’ and ‘machine powered freshness’.


