Allegations of neglect, abuse surface surrounding Junction City retirement home

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

25 of them went home with other family members and 17 were rehoused at another facility.

All 42 residents were evacuated and have not returned yet.

Of caution."

A follow up tonight on dozens of senior citizens... forced out of their assisted living facility yesterday in junction city.

They're still not back home tonight..

And... we're learning of allegations of neglect and abuse.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome joins us live with troubling new details... emma.

A power outage is not the end of the trouble happening here at thw junction cite retirement and assisted living community.

Its not the beginning either all 42 residents have been evacuated.

They are not back here yet.

State senator james manning said he was receiving reports of neglect and edlet abuse.

Residents not getting food or not receiving their medication on time.

This was exacerbated by a 14 stretch where these 42 residents were withoit power 2 of them running low on oxygen they need to breathe what ie discovered is our reporting system is not working in other words they give you a number to call and report elder abuse and you get a message saying no ones available.

That is unsatisfactory?"

This is on the heels of a criminal ttefr investigation that was launched early september in this facility ultimately it was the managers call to evacuate the building afult protection service, the department of human services and the oregon fire marshall are assisting local authorities neighbors who have walked by are concerned for their fellow neighbor saying this facility is a staple in this community.

Junction city retirement and assisted living is owned by frontier management in tualatin who have not returned our many requests for comment.

This is a developing story reporting in jc ej k9n now