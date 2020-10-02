Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features

Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features

Video-sharing platform YouTube has changed the way it tests new features.

The platform is now allowing its Premium subscribers access to experimental products in the development pipeline, according to XDA-Developers.

As per The Verge, previously, those features were tested by Google users picked at random to beta test.

The new features available for Premium subscribers to test currently, include watching videos with sound and seeking on your YouTube homepage on iOS; voice searching for YouTube videos on-site (only on Chrome); and filtering by topic in additional languages.

The language at the top of YouTube's experimental features page also says that Premium members can only access these features for a limited time.

YouTube Premium costs USD 11.99 a month, and it also gives the users an ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music, among other features.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Jackie Robinson's Daughter Rips Trump For Using Dad's Image In Ad, 'Insulted'

 Jackie Robinson's daughter says she's straight-up "insulted" her father's image was used in a campaign ad on Donald Trump's official YouTube page ... and she's..
TMZ.com

Barbie (yes, the doll) posts a video about racism that goes viral, and for good reason

 Barbie, as in the animated Mattel doll, posts regular vlogs on YouTube for children. Her recent video about racism was also a hit with adults.
USATODAY.com

Twitch seems to have picked up most of Mixer’s streamers

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Streamers seem to have flocked to Twitch from Mixer after the Microsoft-owned live-streaming service announced..
The Verge

XDA Developers XDA Developers developer-oriented website with news and conversation about mobile software

YouTube will now let you pay to QA test new features

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

YouTube has changed the way it tests new features: it’s now allowing its Premium subscribers access to..
The Verge

Google Google American technology company

Google Meet is getting breakout rooms, but only for some education customers to start

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google’s Meet videoconferencing service is getting breakout rooms, but they’ll only be available to Google..
The Verge

Pakistan bans TikTok for ‘immoral’ and ‘indecent’ videos

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Pakistan’s telecom regulator has banned TikTok, claiming the app failed to remove “immoral” and..
The Verge

Google contractor accused of offshoring jobs in retaliation for union campaign

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google contractors who recently unionized say their jobs are being slowly shipped to Poland. On Thursday, the..
The Verge

Vergecast: the final tech antitrust report from Congress

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

This week, the House Judiciary Committee released its final report on tech antitrust, concluding that Amazon,..
The Verge

Oracle and Google’s Supreme Court showdown was a battle of metaphors

 Alex Castro

Google v. Oracle, a decade-long war over the future of software, neared its end in the Supreme Court this week as a battle of metaphors...
The Verge

Google Chrome Google Chrome Web browser developed by Google

Gmail has a new logo that’s a lot more Google

 Google is replacing its iconic Gmail envelope logo with a design that’s a lot more in keeping with other Google products. The new Gmail logo is now an M made..
The Verge

Here are the email apps iOS 14 now lets you set as default

 Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

Apple’s iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 launched this week, introducing a ton of new features to the company’s smartphones..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

YouTube limits experimental features to paid Premium subscribers

If you’ve used YouTube recently, you know that it really, really wants you to sign up for a paid...
engadget - Published


Tweets about this