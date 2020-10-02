Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features

Video-sharing platform YouTube has changed the way it tests new features.

The platform is now allowing its Premium subscribers access to experimental products in the development pipeline, according to XDA-Developers.

As per The Verge, previously, those features were tested by Google users picked at random to beta test.

The new features available for Premium subscribers to test currently, include watching videos with sound and seeking on your YouTube homepage on iOS; voice searching for YouTube videos on-site (only on Chrome); and filtering by topic in additional languages.

The language at the top of YouTube's experimental features page also says that Premium members can only access these features for a limited time.

YouTube Premium costs USD 11.99 a month, and it also gives the users an ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music, among other features.