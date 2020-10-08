Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

Now he returns on a two-year deal and speaks about the contract, as well as, his time with the Utica Comets.

After going undrafted, Zack MacEwen earned a full-time spot in the NHL on the Vancouver Canucks roster this past season.

MacEwen's new deal 'very rewarding' after successful journey to NHL

- former comets forward zack macewen is remaining with the vancouver canucks after re-signing on a two-year deal.

In his third season as a pro this past year - macewen made a full-time jump to the big club after earning himself multiple call-ups from thecometf seasons.

With that - macewen completed an underdog story to the show...going from undrafted free agent to key piece on an n-h-l roster.

In parts of three seasons in utica - he grew his game and carved himself what he hopes is a long career in the world's top league.

We caught up with macewen today - where he spoke about his time with the comets and the dreacotrue ol contract.

((no cg)) zack macewen: to be back here for another two years in vancouver, with what the fure of the teais loing like is vy excitingfor met feelings ever...i think utica taught me how to be a pro and how to apply myself...i learned a lot there that's for sure.

Macewen played in 155 career games with the comets where he registered 96 points.

He's appeared in 21 n- h-l games for the canucks where he has seven points...five of them goals.

Speaking of the canucks - the