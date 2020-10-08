Safety and Technology Features on 2021 Nissan Rogue

The all-new Rogue has the most standard safety technologies in its class, and is the latest Nissan model to feature Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard across the entire lineup.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

The 2021 Rogue also offers 10 standard supplemental air bags and extended crumple zones to help protect occupants.

In addition to Safety Shield 360, the new Rogue also offers Nissan's innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness technology and Rear Door Alert as standard equipment on all grade levels.

Also available is Blind Spot Intervention and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Intelligent Cruise Control is included as part of the available ProPILOT Assist system.

Nissan believes that technology should make life better, easier and more fun.

Drivers can enjoy the ease of connecting without cords.

Rogue also offers available wireless Apple CarPlay®, which will be available shortly after launch5, and allows the driver or passenger to initiate CarPlay® while leaving their iPhone ®in their pocket, purse or bag – so driver and passengers can seamlessly transfer their music from phone to Rogue.