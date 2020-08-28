Rajasthan phone tapping case: FIR against Sachin Pilot's media advisor, journalist

Minister of State for Social Justice, and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras said wherever there is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Rahul tries to defame that administration. He said, "Rajasthan also has such similar cases of rape. But Rahul Gandhi did not visit there. Wherever there is a BJP govt, he tries to defame the administration."
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man and his accomplice made a video of the act. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Barmer on October 06. Girl is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Police have registered case under POCSO and further investigation is underway. Speaking to media, Barmer DM Vishram Meena said, "A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man and his accomplice made a video of the act. The girl is admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered, further investigation is underway."
A wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar for the two CRPF personnel martyred during a terror attack in Pamore on Monday. They had been injured during the terror attack and later succumbed to their injuries. Terrorists had opened fire at a road opening party of CRPF soldiers around 12:50 pm on Monday afternoon at Pampore bypass. Three other CRPF personnel including an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force were also injured in the terror attack. Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and said that the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain. Other political leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted to pay tributes to the jawans. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36Published
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP), slammed Congress government in Rajasthan over Dungarpur violence. He said Rajasthan government is running..