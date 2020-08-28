Rajasthan phone tapping case: FIR against Sachin Pilot's media advisor, journalist

An FIR has been registered against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's media advisor Lokendra Singh in phone tapping case.

Rajasthan Police lodged FIR on October 7, two months after the Congress leader's camp accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of tapping phones of some of their MLAs.

"FIR registered under sections 505 (2) and others.

It registered for spreading rumours over alleged phone tapping of some MLAs and leaders," said DCP South, Jaipur.