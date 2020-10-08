Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Mike Pence
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:04s - Published
5 minutes ago
Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Mike Pence
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out Vice President Mike Pence for supporting a president “caught with a porn star.”
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Who Won The VP Debate? On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000 American.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 9 minutes ago
'You mean $750,000?'-Harris slams Trump on his taxes U.S. Senator Kamala Harris assailed Trump for reportedly paying $750 a year in federal income tax, saying: "When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?'" Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 9 hours ago