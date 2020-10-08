Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Won The VP Debate?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Who Won The VP Debate?

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated.

Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to.

Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000 American deaths to COVID-19 President Trump and his administration have done an excellent job against the virus.

HuffPo said Harris scored points by showing Pence's disconnection with the reality of the virus.

Harris was also able to make points about health care that Joe Biden was not able to.

Pence, for his part, tried to get Harris to answer simple questions about the Green New Deal and stacking of the Supreme Court.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure in history of our country'

Democratic Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris landed quick blows in the first and only VP debate...
Mid-Day - Published

The fly that landed on Mike Pence during vice presidential debate has already done more for LGBT+ rights than he has his entire life

The fly that landed on Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday (7 October) has begun...
PinkNews - Published

Harris, Pence clash over Trump's Covid record at VP debate

The policy-heavy debate stood in stark contrast to last week's chaotic presidential debate.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSBS



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate [Video]

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 04:39Published
Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19 [Video]

Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19

The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president's COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:16Published