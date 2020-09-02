Tens of thousands of Indonesians protest over new labour law

Protesters clashed with police in Jakarta as thousands of students and workers staged rallies across Indonesia on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labour rights and harm the environment.View on euronews
Pondok Ranggon cemetery located in East Jakarta is one of the funeral complexes designated by the Jakarta government as a grave for Covid-19 victims, in addition to another tomb located in West Jakarta called Tegal Alur.
A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty and serenity to a neighbourhood in Jakarta. The artists from the independent 'Komunitas Perupa Jakarta' were keen to liven the mood during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Police used water cannon and lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers during 'Nabanna Chalo' protest at Hastings in Kolkata on October 08. The similar incident was witnessed at Howrah. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said, "Police is lathi charging our people...Stone-pelting being done from Khidirpur side. Can't the police see that?" BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "This is Mamata Banerjee's dictatorship. We were doing protest democratically but they turned this into violent." BJP began state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers.
A scuffle broke out between Police and Congress workers at Delhi-Noida Direct flyway on October 03. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was also present. They were en-route to Hathras to meet victim's family.