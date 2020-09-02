Global  
 

Tens of thousands of Indonesians protest over new labour law

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Tens of thousands of Indonesians protest over new labour law

Tens of thousands of Indonesians protest over new labour law

Police tried to stop the demonstrations from spreading to the capital Jakarta by blocking factory workers who planned to take part.


Clashes in Jakarta over Indonesia's new labour law

Clashes in Jakarta over Indonesia's new labour law

Protesters clashed with police in Jakarta as thousands of students and workers staged rallies across Indonesia on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labour rights and harm the environment.View on euronews

Clashes in Jakarta over Indonesia's new labour law

Protesters clashed with police in Jakarta as thousands of students and workers staged rallies across...
Indonesia students throw stones at police during protest against government's new labour law [Video]

Indonesia students throw stones at police during protest against government's new labour law

Indonesian students threw stones at police officers during a protest against the government's new jobs law.

Thousands gather in Indonesia's Padang protesting against government's new labour laws [Video]

Thousands gather in Indonesia's Padang protesting against government's new labour laws

Thousands gathered in Padang, despite the coronavirus pandemic, to protest against the Indonesian government's new labour laws.

