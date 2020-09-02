Tens of thousands of Indonesians protest over new labour law

'Nabanna Chalo' agitation turns violent in Kolkata



Police used water cannon and lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers during 'Nabanna Chalo' protest at Hastings in Kolkata on October 08. The similar incident was witnessed at Howrah. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said, "Police is lathi charging our people...Stone-pelting being done from Khidirpur side. Can't the police see that?" BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "This is Mamata Banerjee's dictatorship. We were doing protest democratically but they turned this into violent." BJP began state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers.

