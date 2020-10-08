Midmorning With Aundrea - October 8, 2020 (Part 1)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

(Part 1 of 4) President Trump is trying to lobby for a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day, but new guidelines from the CDC have made that almost impossible.

Says, ia a very specical midmorning starts right now.

President trump is pushing hard for a vaccine before election day.

But the f.d.a.

Says it must put safety first.

We get more on this from cbs's meg oliver.

Tonight, new guidelines posted by fda all but close the door on a vaccine by election day.

Companies hoping for approval now need 2 months of safety data first.

The white house had initially pushed back on the new standard.

We create objective process for a reason.

Divorced from political considerations, guided by public heath considerations.

// you don't know until you know if the vaccines will work."

This as the coronavirus continues its spread across the country.... hundreds of schools in 9 new york city zip codes... áclosedá today&, less than a week after welcoming students back.

We see a rise in cases in certain parts of our city and we have to get ahead of this.of this.

And tonight, anger at the president's tweet not to be afraid of covid.

This from new york's governor.

Don't be afraid of covid?

No!

Be afraid of covid.

It can kill you.

Don't be cavalier.

There is just more denial.

In michigan where cases are up 30- percent...;the highest average in six months... outside detroit covid hit the berg family especially hard, 7 out of 8 family members contracted the virus 62-year-old norman spent two months on oxygen.

Parents barbara and norman berg died 24 hours apart in march.

7:20 katie kliesveld/daughte r that god took them together truly was a blessing because they were two people so in love after sixty four years meg "it's hard fo you to talk about, "oh, every day think of my parents.

Absolutely."

Meg oliver, cbs news.

Many families that lost loved ones to covid-19 say they're frustrated that the president is still downplaying the threat after his hospital stay.

More than 31- hundred americans have died of covid since mr. trump revealed his positive test five days ago.

David begnaud, spoke to others who say they're hurt by the president's comments.

Goucher - goucher intv @ 1:23 i just felt really disrespected and unheard.

This is kara goucher , a two-time olympian and a silver medal- winning long distance runner.

Her grandfather, 96-year-old calvin heyworth, died yesterday due to complications from the coronavirus.

When we spoke earlier in the day, she told us she could not believe what the president was saying about covid-19.

I'm glad that he was treated and that he is beating covid.

But for so many people, hundreds of thousands of people in this country, that's not the case.

And the pain is very, very real.

The tone from the top matters karen aguirre told us it was the president's behavior that upset her.

She lost her cousin ... 65 year old sandy melgar ... and sandy's 66 year-old husband renee to the virus late last month.

They died 3 days apart.

When i saw him get in the car with the secret service agents and drive around and wave to everybody.

And i thought.

The people in the car have families, the people who tend to him, they have families and now they're exposed to a virus they're going to take home with them as the president continues to downplay the virus goucher is asking president trump for compassion.

I really was thinking today, watching my grandfather struggle with every breath of his being ... // ... his life is worthy.

He is a world war two veteran // he deserves to die with dignity and with respect and with his family surrounding him.

And if we had all worn our masks and if we had all social distanced, we would be able to hug him and tell him what we feel and hold his hand and // it's devastating to lose him.

Kara was particularly close to her grandfather.

That's because he helped to raise her and her sisters after their dad was killed by a drunk driver when she was 4 years old.

Both of the women you just heard from went out of their way to say they're glad the president is doing well and they want him to make a full recovery.

But i was struck by one thing kara said.

You heard her say some compassion helps.

But she said for those of us suffering, some empathy goes a long way, too.

Db, cbs news, manhattan 100720-intro with just weeks to go before the election, chances are you or someone you know is feeling stressed or anxious about the results.

Michael george explains "electio stress disorder" and what you can do about it.

100720-pkg does just watching this stress you out?

Are you checking social media a little átoo muchá.

Well, you're not alone- marsha palanchi says she's been feeling election anxiety too.

"i was keepin pretty zen about the whole situation, till i watched the debates, and then that went out the window and i have been incredibly stressed."

"i'm getting a lo of emergency calls of resentment or anger."

Couples therapist dr. steven stosny says stress over the election is causing many americans to fight with their spouses, friends, and co- workers.

During the 2016 election, he coined a term for it: "electio stress disorder" and he says this year, the anxiety is even worse.

"anxiety makes yo feel powerless, and resentment and anger makes you feel temporarily more empowered."

And we often turn that resentment and anger on the people closest to us.

Many we spoke with say they can't help but get caught in political fights.

"i try to avoid it but sometimes you have to respond to what they're saying."

4:49 "the election i only a month away, so it's going to get more and more intense."

Dr. stosny says you can reduce your anxiety with exercise, writing your feelings down, or do what marsha palanci does&avoid social media and resist the urge to argue with others.

"i'm very carefu not to bring up politics, otherwise it would be the end of the friendship, it would be too volatile."

And if you do find yourself in an argument, try and keep it respectful.

It's healthier for you and your relationships.

Michael george, cbs news, new york.

100720-tag experts say the extended covid lockdowns greatly add to our stress- the election just amplifies it even further.

Staying inside and face coverings are changing the way many woman use makeup.

Cosmetic companies are seeing a shift in the products women are wearing and buying.

Elise preston tells us how the pandemic is playing a role.

"hi guys welcom back to my channel."

With more than one million subscribers roxette arisa is busy producing make up tutorials.

"so this prett much covers my entire face, except this area."

One of her latest video covers a common problem during the pandemic... "when i have bee wearing makeup, no one can see my lips and it's just getting on the inside of my mask."

Elise "why did yo do the mask tutorial" roxanne - "a lot o my subscribers were requesting that one."

She suggests concentrating on the areas people can see 3:15 "focus on th eyes and then not focus as much on the face // and so that your mask stays clean."

With more people wearing masks lipstick sales are sinking.

A june report from the marketing research firm poshly found 60 percent of beauty shoppers wore lipstick most of the time before the pandemic..

This summer that number fell to 23 percent.

"when the pandemi hit everything happened and everyone was leery of sales."

Marquel javontei is creative director for bovanti cosmetics which has seen lip product sales drop by nearly 50 percent.

But sales for some eye products are up 96 percent.... when bovanti's east coast makeup studios reopened... clients booked appointments to get just their eyes made up.

10:47 "when yo look someone in the eyes, you can really tell that who that person is, how that person is feeling.

How they're doing."

6:14 elise preston: you also mentioned skincare.

So, have you been getting a lot of requests about skincare?

Roxette: yeah oh 100% i think skincare is has been like on the rise for this year, especially just because so many people aren't going out as much and you know are staying in and doing self-care arisa says the pandemic has her viewers adjusting to a new normal.

Elise preston, cbs news, new york.

In the poshly survey 80 percent of makeup consumers say they are focused on a low maintenance beauty routine.

When we come back - who says virtual learning can't be fun?