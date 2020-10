1,300 jobs go at National Trust as it faces coronavirus funding losses

Almost 1,300 jobs are to go at the National Trust, as it seeks to save £100million of annual costs as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Theorganisation, which warned in July that it might have to make 1,200 peopleredundant to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, has said it is making514 compulsory redundancies following consultation.